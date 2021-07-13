West Texas Chophouse opening new spot on the East Side

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new West Texas Chophouse is coming up for East El Paso along the busy George Dieter Drive, documents indicate.

Businessman Alejandro Orozco is listed as the managing officer for a business entity created last February under West Texas Palmas, LLC, which is linked to the new location. A license for alcohol was also pulled for the business and is registered to the West Texas Chophouse now being built on 1317 George Dieter Dr.

Construction crews have quickly been transforming the property into the signature steakhouse. It sits close to a busy intersection peppered with restaurants, coffee shops, car dealerships and the Tinseltown Theater.

West Texas Chophouse describes its service on its website saying “serving sterling silver premium dry-aged and wet-aged steaks butchered on site, burgers, sandwiches, and house-made desserts, all served in a casual yet modern and refined setting.”

City documents show permits were pulled for the property as early as last September. Public documents show some renovations to the existing building had a job value of $325,000.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the owner for comment.

Permits say crews have made major renovations to the building including improvements to 6,330 square-feet. Those improvements include placing kitchen hoods, duct openings, adding a one-to-two ton walk-in cooler, an enclosed covered patio and installations for restrooms.

The West Texas Chophouse also has a location at 1135 Airway Boulevard.

