EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious crash happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sunland Park west and the intersection overpass.

At this time, CD lanes remain closed. Avoid this area if possible.

KTSM 9 News crews at the scene saw multiple police units and one person being loaded into an emergency vehicle.

Details remain limited at this time. More updates will be posted to this story as they become available.