Wells Fargo to donate $75,000 to Paso Del Norte El Paso COVID-19 Response fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wells Fargo has announced that it will donate $75,000 to the Paso Del Norte El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund will help support the community response to COVID-19 in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

The Paso Del Norte El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund will help deliver critical relief by providing rental and/or utility assistance to those who are unable to work due to business closures.

Additionally, the grant will help support vulnerable populations such as the homeless and elderly in accessing food or shelter through partnerships with nonprofit entities like El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

“It’s important in times of community need that we all work together,” said Alma Ortega-Johnson, region bank president for South Texas and El Paso. “We’re grateful for the leadership of the Pas del Norte Community Foundation for its ability to act quickly in caring for our local residents. We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation.”

