Breaking News
Number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso up to 30

Wells Fargo deploys Disaster Recovery Vehicle to support customers during ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of America’s largest banks — is continuing to find new ways to provide services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells Fargo said it has deployed one of its Disaster Recovery Vehicles at the Bassett branch to further support our customers’ financial needs.

The vehicle is located at 6175 Gateway Blvd West.

Officials said it features two ATMs (cash only & full-service) to support more transactions.

The Disaster Recovery Vehicle will be available 24/7 starting Saturday and will be onsite at the Basset branch until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UTEP players displaced by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP players displaced by COVID-19"

Milan, Italy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milan, Italy"

Trying to avoid COVID-19 'worst case' scenario

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to avoid COVID-19 'worst case' scenario"

US 54 North shut down after hit and run injures 2 people, El Paso police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "US 54 North shut down after hit and run injures 2 people, El Paso police say"

City announces five new coronavirus cases: March 27

Thumbnail for the video titled "City announces five new coronavirus cases: March 27"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link