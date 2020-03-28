Wells Fargo deploys Disaster Recovery Vehicle to support customers during ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of America’s largest banks — is continuing to find new ways to provide services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells Fargo said it has deployed one of its Disaster Recovery Vehicles at the Bassett branch to further support our customers’ financial needs.

The vehicle is located at 6175 Gateway Blvd West.

Officials said it features two ATMs (cash only & full-service) to support more transactions.

The Disaster Recovery Vehicle will be available 24/7 starting Saturday and will be onsite at the Basset branch until further notice.