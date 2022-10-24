Fire on Colorado Avenue in Las Cruces on Oct. 22 damages apartment.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the apartment with fire visible on the inside.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes and contain it to a single apartment. There were no reported injuries to any firefighters or civilians.

There was one pet that was found dead in the apartment.

Firefighters stress the importance of closing bedroom doors to limit the spread of fire.