EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As thousands of people attended the Cypress Hill concert this past weekend Speaking Rock officials could celebrate alongside the concert-goers, as bringing people back to the entertainment center was always the goal throughout the Pandemic.

According to Leandro Puente, Speaking Rock safety and security manager, when Speaking Rock first closed down during the pandemic, they shifted to many online and mobile platforms so that people would still be able to enjoy what they have to offer.

They reopened within two weeks of the closure, slowly bringing back their customers. However the main setback was not being able to hold large concerts. That’s all changed, with the pandemic slowly receding, they were finally able to host a large concert this past weekend.

“Just the fact that we had to deal with the fact that we couldn’t have shows but we worked through that and with time we were able to get everything back to where we needed to and work with our partners with the community to be sure we were able to get back to provide a show entertainment and shows.”

The concert was a major success, with thousands of people in attendance.

Speaking Rock was able to control the crowd by working with different law enforcement, as well as Ysleta del sur Pueblo.

Officials add that the concert not only brought in El Pasoans, but people from all over.

“It was a good show because we did bring in a lot of people from not just here we were getting phone calls throughout the week were were getting people from Arizona wanting to verify if it was free and they are free shows.”

Looking ahead, Speaking Rock officials say they want to continue to bring in people for their concerts, while at that same time, continue to work to make it a safe environment for everyone.

“Our general manager works closely with the tribal government and we look at that daily we have our own wellness center and doctors that advise us and our emergency management whether or not were going to need the masks again.”>

For more information on upcoming events at Speaking Rock, click here.

