Wednesday morning briefing

Good morning,

KTSM 9 News has new updates on a case involving a police officer who shot a man in January at the Tap Bar and Restaurant. Reporter Stephanie Shields reports on local reaction to the Vatican’s stance on same-sex unions. Also, a Border Report story finds Central American families expecting to be released in El Paso are expelled to Mexico. We also look at a survey that identifies ZIP codes with the most expensive rent in town.

Affidavit: Police officer charged in Downtown shooting said “I’m going to jail” after incident

El Paso police officer Anthony Greer had immediate regrets about shooting a 33-year old man, according to an affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News. He told a supervisor he was “going to jail,” shortly after shooting Eduardo Reyes while responding to a call at the Tap Bar and Restaurant in Downtown El Paso.

The document sheds light on what happened that night and what investigators found after interviewing witnesses.

An investigation into the January incident details why Greer was called to the bar one late evening. Reyes had gotten into an altercation with other patrons and at one point brandished steel knuckles in a fight.

High wind warning expires but breezy conditions will continue

Today’s weather is not expected to replicate what we saw yesterday. Weather experts are predicting some winds but not at the same velocity yesterday’s were.

Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez says to expect cold air until Thursday morning.

El Pasoans react to Vatican stance on same-sex marriages

The Vatican has decreed that the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions, prompting concern from members of El Paso’s LGBTQ community.

Some say the decree has them questioning their faith and pondering on how to process the announcement.

Reporter Stephanie Shields speaks with members of the community on their faith and the Vatican’s decision.

Central American families expecting release in El Paso expelled to Mexico

Border Report journalist Julian Resendiz found dozens of migrants flown to El Paso from South Texas found themselves in Juárez, Mexico. Some were families with small children.

Resendiz confirmed with federal authorities several individuals were expelled to Mexico after arriving in El Paso under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Title 42 authority. Unaccompanied minors are not being expelled, he wrote.

ZIP codes with the most expensive rent

The U.S. Census Bureau launched a Household Pulse Survey last year to provide weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic.

Data produced by the survey found many Americans experienced difficulty finding work, affording food and paying rent.

Stacker, an online newsroom, compiled the data to show where the most expensive rent could be found throughout the country including El Paso. See if you’re living in a ZIP code with the highest rents in the area.

Follow KTSM.com for more updates and watch our show’s livestream on your phone. Have something to share? Send us a message here.

-Aaron