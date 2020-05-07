Website which tracks social distancing in U.S. cities gives El Paso “F” grade

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a website that tracks and grades cities based on how well residents are following social distancing guidelines has now given El Paso County an “F” grade.

Unacast.com uses cellular GPS data to track movements across cities in the U.S. and finds out which cities have high mobility, most non-essential visits, and most encounters compared to the national baseline.

El Paso’s “F” now puts the city at the bottom of the list of cities that continue to not follow social distancing guidelines.

The website also gave the entire state of Texas an “F” for not following social distancing guidelines.

However, not all counties in Texas got a bad grade.

Brewster County received a “B’ grade and Hudspeth County received a “C” grade. Other cities in Texas also received high grades.

In New Mexico, Doña Ana County received a “D” grade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery"

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Central El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Central El Paso"

Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020"

Health officials report 1 new COVID-19 related death in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health officials report 1 new COVID-19 related death in El Paso"

Organ transplant impact from COVID-19, El Paso County Commissioner kidney transplant rescheduled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organ transplant impact from COVID-19, El Paso County Commissioner kidney transplant rescheduled"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link