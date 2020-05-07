Website which tracks social distancing in U.S. cities gives El Paso “F” grade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a website that tracks and grades cities based on how well residents are following social distancing guidelines has now given El Paso County an “F” grade.

Unacast.com uses cellular GPS data to track movements across cities in the U.S. and finds out which cities have high mobility, most non-essential visits, and most encounters compared to the national baseline.

El Paso’s “F” now puts the city at the bottom of the list of cities that continue to not follow social distancing guidelines.

The website also gave the entire state of Texas an “F” for not following social distancing guidelines.

However, not all counties in Texas got a bad grade.

Brewster County received a “B’ grade and Hudspeth County received a “C” grade. Other cities in Texas also received high grades.

In New Mexico, Doña Ana County received a “D” grade.