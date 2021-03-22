Weather on the go: Strong winds return to the borderland, up to 50 mph gusts for Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Strong winds return to the borderland for the next couple of days due to a storm system arriving from the North Pacific.

Winds expected to reach 30 mph both in El Paso and Las Cruces, and those gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will remain below average for today, 66 degrees is what we are expecting. During this time of the year our temperatures should be around 72 degrees.

This North Pacific storm system will also bring us slight chances for rain. Some areas might see a couple of drops that will be just enough to dirty our cars.

Windy conditions will continue up to Wednesday, with temperatures dropping 10 degrees below average by Wednesday.

Calmer conditions are expected to return Thursday, bringing back seasonal temperatures and beautiful days starting Friday, just in time for the weekend.