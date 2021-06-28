Weather on the go: Scattered showers continue, flash flood warning in effect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland experienced some heavy rainfall over the weekend and will continue to see scattered showers Monday.

Breaking a cold record high today with 76 degrees. Our coldest day to date was 81 degrees back in 1966.

A back door cold front that moved in over the weekend caused the Sun City to see a drop in temperatures. Normal highs around this time of the year should be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Below average temperatures will continue throughout most of the work week along with rain chances in the forecast.

Due to the rise in humidity allergy sufferers will get a break from allegies.

However, the borderland is under a flash flood warning therefore we should all be cautious while driving.