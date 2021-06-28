Weather on the go: Scattered showers continue, flash flood warning in effect

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland experienced some heavy rainfall over the weekend and will continue to see scattered showers Monday.

Breaking a cold record high today with 76 degrees. Our coldest day to date was 81 degrees back in 1966.

A back door cold front that moved in over the weekend caused the Sun City to see a drop in temperatures. Normal highs around this time of the year should be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Below average temperatures will continue throughout most of the work week along with rain chances in the forecast.

Due to the rise in humidity allergy sufferers will get a break from allegies.

However, the borderland is under a flash flood warning therefore we should all be cautious while driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan builds train town model of El Paso

‘Harris didn’t even go to the actual border’: Cornyn tweets ahead of HHS Secretary visit to El Paso

Thunderstorm preparation

Serious injuries reported in Northeast crash

City to start limited re-opening of senior centers in July

People and Pet Wellness Clinic

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header