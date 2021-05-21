Weather on the go: Gusty Friday, near-normal temperatures, and possible storms

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — It is finally Friday, and we are looking at a gusty day ahead. Temperatures near-normal reaching the 90’s, and possible isolated storms seen in today forecast and into the weekend.

For your Friday you can expect another warm and dry day in the borderland with those winds coming from the South West between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

For Saturday, we are looking at a high-pressure system to the east of us and a low-pressure system to the west. This will bring storm chances into the borderland Saturday with a high of 93 degrees.

The Sun City will get to see a break from the rain on Sunday before storm chances return on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90’s for the weekend and the majority of next week.