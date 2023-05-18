EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handgun was found inside a backpack at Chapin High School on Wednesday, according to the El Paso Independent School District.

According to the district, the backpack was confiscated during an investigation into a disciplinary matter on campus.

Upon inspection, a handgun was found, and the individual was taken into custody by EPIDS police.

According to the district, “Appropriate disciplinary procedures will follow.” They went on to say there is no danger to students or staff and district police officers were on site at the campus throughout the day.