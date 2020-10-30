WBAMC transfers non-COVID patients to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center is transferring some non-COVID patients to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) in San Antonio in anticipation of a continued increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.

Patients hospitalized at WBAMC with non-COVID medical conditions requiring a prolonged hospital stay are being offered the opportunity to voluntarily transfer to BAMC, freeing up beds for patients requiring shorter hospitalizations.

“As the demand for inpatient hospital beds in the city of El Paso continues to rise, we are admitting increasing numbers of our Department of Defense (DOD) and Veteran’s Administration (VA) beneficiaries to WBAMC. Given that we anticipate this demand will continue to rise, we want to proactively ensure that WBAMC will always have beds available,” said Col. Michael S. Oshiki, WBAMC hospital commander. “We are thankful for our partners at BAMC who are working closely with us to ensure that our patients have a seamless continuity of care.”

WBAMC has been coordinating with local hospitals to transfer eligible DOD and VA patients from their facilities to the military treatment facility on Fort Bliss.

WBAMC will continue to accept the transfer of all eligible patients, including COVID patients. The medical center is staffed and equipped to handle increased requirements as necessary.

