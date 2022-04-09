EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) have had “limited success” in reducing the sediment and debris that is in the hospital’s water usage, according to a press release from Fort Bliss hospital officials, but is “safe for hand-washing and patient showering.”
The latest update from WBAMC officials comes on Saturday April 9, outlining in a press release they have yet to determine a root cause for the “discoloration” and “sediment” of water in several departments within the hospital.
On April 7, officials at the hospital suspected the root cause lied somewhere in the hospital’s internal plumbing system.
WBAMC will continue to divert trauma patients to local hospitals. They say that no patients were transferred to other area hospitals due to the water issues.
Technical experts continue to troubleshoot systems and develop both near-term and long term solutions. TRICARE beneficiaries with health concerns are encouraged to speak to their primary care manager, call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273, or visit their nearest urgent care clinic in the El Paso community.
- Tonight at 6 on KTSM
- Parkland wide receiver Demarion Crest receives two DI football offers
- Top government officials positive for COVID-19 after Washington dinner
- GOP candidate Vernon Jones says gay rights, civil rights are ‘two different things’
- NMSU guard Mario McKinney enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- WBAMC: “Limited success” in alleviating water debris