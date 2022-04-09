EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) have had “limited success” in reducing the sediment and debris that is in the hospital’s water usage, according to a press release from Fort Bliss hospital officials, but is “safe for hand-washing and patient showering.”

The latest update from WBAMC officials comes on Saturday April 9, outlining in a press release they have yet to determine a root cause for the “discoloration” and “sediment” of water in several departments within the hospital.

On April 7, officials at the hospital suspected the root cause lied somewhere in the hospital’s internal plumbing system.

WBAMC will continue to divert trauma patients to local hospitals. They say that no patients were transferred to other area hospitals due to the water issues.

Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital will continue to restrict water for surgeries, dental, drinking or ingesting, food preparation, and eye wash stations. Portable eye-wash stations have arrived in place of fixed stations for staff usage. William Beaumont Army Medical Center officials, as of April 9, 2022

Technical experts continue to troubleshoot systems and develop both near-term and long term solutions. TRICARE beneficiaries with health concerns are encouraged to speak to their primary care manager, call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273, or visit their nearest urgent care clinic in the El Paso community.