EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Residents in a Westside apartment complex area near Castellano Dr. and Vaquero Lane were unable to use or access water due to a main break for the morning and most of the afternoon on Saturday, however, crews worked since early in the morning to restore water usage, which EP Water says came back somewhere between 4 & 5 p.m.
Since early Saturday morning, EP Water detected and issued an alert for a water main break that impacted customers at King’s Hill Apartments and surrounding areas.
Two water tankers were brought so that customers can take their own containers and fill up on water.
EP Water told KTSM that their crews worked “a good eight hours” Saturday in order to restore water back to normal.
EP Water explained what can happen when a water main break happens:
EP Water posted the notice on Twitter at 10:32 a.m.
Crews are responding to a water main break at Castellano & Vaquero. King’s Hill Apartments & surrounding customers are being impacted. We apologize for the inconvenience. Crews are working to get service back to the affected areas; 2 water tankers have been dispatched.-EP Water, as of 10:32 a.m.
- San Diego Padres’ Mike Clevinger scheduled to make rehab start in El Paso
- Water usage restored in West El Paso area following main break
- Tonight at 6 on KTSM
- Search continues for Texas soldier that attempted to save migrants
- Estate sale at home of Alex Trebek gives fans chance to take home history
- State National Guards to send armored vehicles to Ukraine
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.