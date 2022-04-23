EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Residents in a Westside apartment complex area near Castellano Dr. and Vaquero Lane were unable to use or access water due to a main break for the morning and most of the afternoon on Saturday, however, crews worked since early in the morning to restore water usage, which EP Water says came back somewhere between 4 & 5 p.m.

Since early Saturday morning, EP Water detected and issued an alert for a water main break that impacted customers at King’s Hill Apartments and surrounding areas.

Two water tankers were brought so that customers can take their own containers and fill up on water.

EP Water told KTSM that their crews worked “a good eight hours” Saturday in order to restore water back to normal.

EP Water explained what can happen when a water main break happens:

Let your water run for a couple minutes until it clears up. When a main break occurs, sand or dirt can get washed into the water main before service is shut off. Once service is restored, debris could enter the system, but will not contaminate the water or make it harmful to use. EP Water, as of 5:26 p.m.

EP Water posted the notice on Twitter at 10:32 a.m.

Crews are responding to a water main break at Castellano & Vaquero. King’s Hill Apartments & surrounding customers are being impacted. We apologize for the inconvenience. Crews are working to get service back to the affected areas; 2 water tankers have been dispatched. -EP Water, as of 10:32 a.m.

