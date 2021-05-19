Water tip Wednesday: Stop flushing wipes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In Wednesday’s segment of Water tip Wednesday, Host J Russell covers why you should not flush waste wipes.

Guest Christina Montoya of El Paso Water says wipes will not disintegrate, which leads to clogs and crews spend hours cleaning out their plants.

Montoya says if wipes are not cleared out quickly it can damage the infrastructure throughout the city. Don’t flush towels, masks and paper towels, she added.

