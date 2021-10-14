Water main break shuts down stretch of Geronimo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A water main break near Bassett Place caused quite a mess early Thursday morning.

Water could be seen gushing out of the ground on Geronimo Drive headed towards Gateway West.

Officials with EPWater say the break was first reported at 6 a.m., and that as of 10 a.m. no customers were yet impacted by the break.

EPWater officials say the 6″ main ruptured, but now specific cause was given. Crews continue to work on the break with no estimated time for the line to be fully repaired.

TxDOT officials say all lanes at Geronimo Drive northbound are closed for the duration of the repair.

