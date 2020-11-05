Water main break reported in Lower Valley

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water confirmed a water main break on Thursday in the Lower Valley that affected about a dozen customers.

The water main break happened this morning at St. Mary’s Drive and Reindeer Avenue near Marion Manor Park in the Lower Valley after a contractor that was doing work underground hit a water line.

El Paso Water said the contractor is working to repair the line; however, there was no estimated time for when the repair would be completed.

