Water main break at Helen of Troy and Redd Road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- It's a bond that will tie two siblings together forever. One El Paso man in need of a kidney given a second chance at life by his younger sister.

After undergoing surgery at Las Palmas Kidney Transplant Center, Oscar and Abigail Hernandez said they're grateful they got the opportunity for the life-saving procedure. Both share how living organ donations can make all the difference.

"It's made me more determined because it's my sister's kidney and I should cherish it, and protect it just like I protect her," Oscar shared.

Oscar has been fighting for his life since he was 2 years old. After experiencing 10 years of dialysis, multiple biopsies, and surgeries, Oscar received a kidney from a deceased donor when he was 16.

However, he ended up losing it after a few years, "At that age I was 16, 17, 18 years old. I didn't take the medications the way I was supposed to and I ended up losing the kidney."

"Unfortunately, especially in younger people that don't take the medications the way they are supposed to, if you don't take the medications your body can reject the kidney," Dr. Fernando Raudales, Transplant Nephrologist at Las Palmas Medical Center shared.

Oscar's younger sister Abigail said she secretly got tested when she turned 21, and found out she was a match. Doctors said the match was a miracle.