Water main break at Helen of Troy and Redd Road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water crews are responding to a water main break in the Lomas del Sol area, near Helen of Troy and Redd Road.

It is a result of the same main break from last night, according to EP Water. Crews are working to restore service this evening.

On Wednesday night, El Paso Water crews responded to a water main break just after 8 p.m., at the intersection of Swede Johnsen and Redd Rd.

An estimated 200 customers were affected.

Crews worked through the night to fix the issue and water services were restored at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning. EPWater is working to determine the cause.

