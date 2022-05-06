EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The water advisory issued on April 6 by William Beaumont Army Medical Center officials to alert the staff, patients, external agencies, and commands on water concerns is no longer in effect.

The advisory was in effect for 30 days and issued out of an abundance of caution for the patients, staff and also the highly sensitive medical equipment within the hospital. Test results continue to confirm that the water quality is safe and within drinking standards.

This period also allowed onsite experts time to collect data, perform necessary inspections and maintenance and confirm confidence of the water quality.

“At William Beaumont, we always put the safety of our patients and staff first. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while the water advisory was in effect.” Col. Brett Venable, commander of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and Director of the El Paso Market

Necessary repairs were made to the water softener system and provided a long-term maintenance plan to monitor the quality of the water. WBAMC medical providers and specialized staff contributed greatly to ensure the safe operation of the hospital and high-quality care to beneficiaries.

