WATCH: Migrant mother separated from her kids in El Paso among the first to reunite under Biden administration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM )– Two children are reunited with their mother after being separated during a Trump-era immigration policy.

On Tuesday night, two children got the surprise of a lifetime: Their mother, whom they had been separated from in September 2017 under President Donald Trump administration’s pilot family separation policy in El Paso, surprised them at a family gathering in Philadelphia.

The family is one of the first to be united after being separated during the Republican Trump-administration. The reunification a possibility made under the Democratic Joe Biden administration

Their journey began in Honduras as the mother and their children fled violence and direct threats to their lives. Her children were 13 and 15 at the time.

Both were kept in a Customs and Border Protection detention facility and then transferred to a shelter. They were ultimately reunited with family. Their mother was deported back to Honduras.

“The children were getting ready to do an appeal video to Biden almost asking to let her come home so they were going to be ready with signs and balloons saying we’re ready for our mom and that was the moment she comes in,” Linda Corchado, director of Legal Services at Las Americas said.

Courtesy of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center

