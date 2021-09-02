WATCH: Judge to make decision in city vs. Greg Abbott mask mandate case Thursday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A judge will make a decision at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after hearing arguments in the morning from attorneys representing the city of El Paso and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

County Court at Law Judge Ruben Morales will rule on the case.

The city is requesting a temporary injunction to block Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38, which bans the local governments from instituting their own mask mandates, including school districts.

Last week, Morales granted a temporary restraining order that allowed El Paso County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza to implement mask mandates at city-owned properties and in schools.

