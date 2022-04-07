EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A growing trend for a different type of yoga has finally reached the Borderland: Goat Yoga.

KTSM 9 News’ Karla Draksler takes you to one of the unique sessions, courtesy El Paso Goat Yoga

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.