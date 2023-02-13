EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Love is in the air! An El Paso couple is now engaged with the help of their newborn daughter right in time for Valentine’s Day.

The father, Octavio Lizarde, had help from his newborn daughter, Amayrani, in proposing to her mother Viridiana.

The Hospitals of Providence helped with the proposal where shortly after delivery, baby girl Amayrani was wearing an adorable onesie reading: “Mommy, will you marry my daddy” as she was handed to her mother.

Without hesitation, Viridiana said yes!

Amayrani was born on Saturday, Feb. 11, making this the perfect way to bring mom and dad together during the season of love.

Courtesy Hospitals of Providence

Congratulations and best wishes to the beautiful new family!