EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Incredible video shared with KTSM showed a palm tree catch on fire after it was struck by lightning Monday night in East El Paso.

The video shared by Rulis Martinez shows the tree go up in flames in a neighborhood on the 2400-block of Lake Victoria around 8:00 p.m.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, fire marshals said the lightning strike caused the fire.

EPFD crews responded to the fire and put it quickly knocked it down and said no injuries or major damages were reported.

This happened as storms passed through the Borderland on Monday.

