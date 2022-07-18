LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Several law enforcement agencies from New Mexico and Texas responded to an officer-involved shooting near Vinton late Friday night, July 15.

Officials with Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation.

The Texas Rangers, as well as officials with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the multi-jurisdictional hit and run turned chase and shooting incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead after hit-and-run turns into officer-involved shooting in Vinton

