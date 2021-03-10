WATCH: Candlelight vigil dedicated to individuals lost to COVID-19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health care workers are remembering the people lost to COVID-19 in the community and throughout the country tonight.

A candlelight vigil led by the Service Employees International Union is being held outside Las Palmas Medical Center near Downtown El Paso. The union is also honoring the memory of frontline workers who died after contracting the virus while providing treatment to Americans.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is in attendance as a guest speaker.

Tomorrow will mark the year anniversary when the World Health Organization pronounced the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local food rescue organization helps avoid food waste by giving back

FBI celebrates 30 year anniversary of chaplain program

Rise of urban farms in the Borderland

Family violence on the rise

How capacity guideline, mask mandate changes affect El Paso weddings

Greg Abbott calls for federal funding at the border

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link