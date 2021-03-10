WATCH: Candlelight vigil dedicated to individuals lost to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health care workers are remembering the people lost to COVID-19 in the community and throughout the country tonight.

A candlelight vigil led by the Service Employees International Union is being held outside Las Palmas Medical Center near Downtown El Paso. The union is also honoring the memory of frontline workers who died after contracting the virus while providing treatment to Americans.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is in attendance as a guest speaker.

Tomorrow will mark the year anniversary when the World Health Organization pronounced the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.