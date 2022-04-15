EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke holding press conference in El Paso address Governor Greg Abbott’s recent decisions on border security and the impact on trade and the supply chain.
O’Rourke, speaking at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, addressed Gov. Abbott’s recent orders to expand DPS inspections of tractor-trailers crossing the international bridges along the Texas-Mexico border.
