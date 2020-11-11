El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the County’s stay home order.
The news conference will be at 4 p.m.
KTSM 9 News will stream the conference on this page at that time.
Latest Headlines
- Watch at 4 p.m.: El Paso County Judge Samaniego to hold update on stay home order on Wednesday
- Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case
- Border Patrol agents spot 41 people exit bus, enter US illegally
- Mexico sends mobile morgue to Juarez as COVID-19 fatalities pile up
- Early Black Friday deals: Walmart event starts Wednesday, includes $148 55-inch TV