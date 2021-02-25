WATCH: Annunciation House briefs public on arrival of refugees

Local
Pedestrians walk to El Paso, Texas, as they cross the Paso del Norte International Bridge, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Refugees received through the United States program Migrant Protection Protocols program will soon be allowed to enter the country after long waits in Mexico.

The program was instituted by the previous presidential administration under Donald Trump.

Local officials say refugees will soon be released in El Paso through designated points of entry. And, the region is one of three border cities where individuals will be allowed to enter the country.

Watch as Annunciation House explains the process and answers questions from the press.

