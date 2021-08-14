Wastewater pipes break in West El Paso, EP Water urges West Side residents to reduce water usage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water is asking residents who live in West El Paso anywhere North of Sunland Park Drive to reduce their water use indoors, as wastewater pipes have broken.

El Paso Water says the main pipeline broke that carries residential and commercial wastewater in West El Paso.

Asking residents to delay washing dishes, clothes and taking shorter showers, and only flushing the toilet when you need to.

“Residents may continue to drink the tap water or use water for health or medical needs.” “The tap water quality is not affected and remains safe and of high quality,” said El Paso Water Chief Technical Officer Gilbert Trejo. “We simply have too much wastewater coming through the system and need the cooperation of Westside water users to reduce usage.”

El Paso Water says the first break in a part of the pipeline happened at 1:30 a.m. on Friday on Doniphan and a second pipe broke at 8:30 a.m. on Friday near Sunland Park and Doniphan Park.

The breaks in the pipe causing hundreds of thousands of gallons of domestic wastewater to be discharged but EPWater says it’s been disinfected and diverted to a nearby pond.

EPWater says on Saturday some wastewater has come out in neighborhoods and private properties due to pipeline backups. Adding that claims have been filed by private property owners due to damage.

Residents impacted by the wastewater can call 915-594-5500.



