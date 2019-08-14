Washington man dies in crash near Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, NM (KTSM) – A Washington man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Chaparral on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of US-54 and McGregor Range Road.

New Mexico State Police say Wavie Gene Shumate, 37, of Tacoma was traveling west on McGregor Range Road when he failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a semi-truck.

Shumate was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been worn properly.