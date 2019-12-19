Wanted sex offender captured by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A sex offender who absconded from the El Paso Multi-use facility in Horizon has been captured by the El Paso Police Department, authorities said.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Christopher George Hagle reportedly cut off his ankle monitor after reporting to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit. He was last seen at the Family Dollar store located at 12020 Montana in East El Paso.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Hagle was taken into custody on the 700 block of Myrtle Ave. by El Paso police and he was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, officials said.

His sex offense is for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

An additional charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.