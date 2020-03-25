Most wanted El Paso fugitive shot and killed during a shoot out with law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was wanted on five outstanding criminal warrants died during a shootout on Tuesday with El Paso County Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement agencies, officials said.

Mauricio Hernandez, 31, was wanted on assault, burglary, and weapons charges. He was featured in El Paso’s Most-Wanted Fugitives for the week of March 20.

Officials said on Tuesday afternoon, authorities had established surveillance on Hernandez and followed him in an unmarked patrol unit.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hernandez after he committed a traffic violation, officials said.

That’s when authorities said Hernandez fled from units and drove off into a desert area near Ascension Street and Greg Drive just off Mountain View High School.

Officials said deputies followed Hernandez and continued searching for the vehicle.

Deputies later discovered the vehicle parked in the desert area and approached the vehicle. That’s when Hernandez allegedly opened fire on authorities and fled the scene, officials said.

The El Paso County SWAT unit was called in as well as crisis negotiators. TxDPS Air also helped in the operation and pinpointed Hernadez’s location, officials said.

El Paso police, U.S. Border Patrol, El Paso constables, Clint police and Texas state troopers also assisted during the operation.

Officials said Hernandez tried opening fire on law enforcement again and was shot in response.

Authorities said Hernandez was taken UMC where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, no officers were injured during the shootout.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation remains ongoing.