EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event will take place this Saturday, April 23 at more than 20 pharmacies across El Paso.
Walmart says the goal of their Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.
Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Walmart is supporting the American Heart Association’s® efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ campaign.
During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:
- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings
- Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
- No-cost COVID-19 vaccines
- Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists
Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
