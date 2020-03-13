Walmart’s implements new efforts to keep customers and employees safe from Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart responds to Coronavirus by saying that keeping customers and employees safe is their top priority.

Walmart shared the methods they are putting into place in response to the Coronavirus, including how they are currently developing preventative measures to maintain a clean, healthy environment in all stores.

Walmart officials say their cleaning efforts have increased. All stores are cleaned daily with sanitizing solutions that are used in high-touch, high-traffic areas.

Associates have been assigned dedicated key areas to clean throughout the day. Additional supplies will also be added to be used at registers and on shopping carts, the release said.

Officials say they are dedicated to keeping stores stocked and prices fair.

According to the release, Walmart is working hard to replenish cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items as quickly as possible.

Third, we’ve asked associates who aren’t feeling well to refrain from coming in. We’ve also shared a new policy with them that provides extra flexibility to stay home, as well as pay options and support if they are affected by the virus.

Lastly, Walmart would like to remind the public that they offer other great ways to shop, such as online delivery, store pickup, as well as their Walmart App pay feature which can be used when checking out at the register.