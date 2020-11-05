Walmart temporarily closes second El Paso location for deep cleaning and sanitization

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Walmart officials said a second El Paso location has been temporarily closed so the store can be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The second location, which closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, is at 10727 Gateway Blvd. W., near Yarbrough Drive. The location will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Walmart said the temporary closure is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, as well as giving associates time to restock shelves.

The company says when the store reopens, health screens and temperature checks will continue and associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the company said in a written statement provided to KTSM 9 News.

On Tuesday, Walmart temporarily closed its store at 9441 Alameda Ave. for cleaning. The store will reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Walmart did not indicate if any workers at either store have tested positive for coronavirus.

