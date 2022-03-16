EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For all the small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to sell their product under the world’s biggest retail company, Walmart Inc. announced the open application period for its Open Call sourcing event.

This is for all businesses that either make, grow, or assemble their product in the United States. If selected, participants will be able to choose from virtual or in-person pitch meetings with a Walmart or Sam’s Club merchant during the June 28-29 event.

For the first time in the program’s nine-year history, Walmart offered an exclusive early access period for Marketplace sellers to apply for Open Call, resulting in more than 2,000 companies registering more than 6,000 items they hope to present to merchants.

Walmart says that Open Call is it’s largest sourcing event that aims to bring products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to shoppers across the country, both in-store and online.

Open Call helps support Walmart’s 10-year commitment, in which the company said it hopes to make to more American jobs through its $350 billion investment in items made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

This year, Walmart is offering mentoring sessions to all applicants registering for the event to provide tools to become successful selling on Walmart’s virtual and physical shelves.

In addition to sourcing new products, Open Call also aims to expand work the retailer is already doing with current online sellers. Applications for the two-day hybrid event will be accepted through April 8.

We know how much supporting American products and American jobs truly does matter to our suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities. With all the new tools and resources available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started. Laura Phillips, Walmart Senior Vice President for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing

Applicants who receive a one-on-one product pitch meeting invitation will be given 30 minutes to showcase to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants why their product and business should join the Walmart family.

Entrepreneurs can secure deals ranging from supplying products to a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com.

In addition to the product pitch meetings, Open Call includes breakout sessions featuring Walmart and Sam’s Club leaders and special guests to provide suppliers and sellers with valuable insights and to offer additional resources available.

In its ninth year, Walmart’s annual Open Call event continues to grow in popularity with small businesses across the country. Last year’s event saw more than 900 small and medium-sized businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, pitch their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.

Businesses wishing to apply for this year’s Open Call event can apply here. Anyone wishing to learn more about becoming a Walmart Marketplace seller can click here.

