Walmart and Sam’s Club offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers at all locations throughout the country, including 22 in El Paso.

Members of the public can get vaccines by scheduling appointments and by walk-up to the stores’ pharmacies. The businesses are also offering programs to encourage residents to get their vaccines.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

There are nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering COVID-19 vaccines in locations designated as medically underserved areas by the Health Resources and Services Location.

Appointments can be made at the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites throughout the week. The stores are administering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

