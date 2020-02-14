WalletHub names El Paso as one of the best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – WalletHub has released its top 100 places in the U.S. to celebrate Valentine’s Day and El Paso made the list!

WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two.

El Paso made the top five for having the cheapest three-course meals for two. The Sun City also scored high on having some of the best weather in the country.

Overall, El Paso was ranked as the 45th best city to celebrate the most romantic time of the year.

Rounding out the top five included, San Francisco, New York, San Diego, Honolulu, and Las Vegas.

