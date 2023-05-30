EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Alzheimer’s Association invites El Paso residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’son November 11, 2023, at the El Paso Zoo.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1 million caregivers.

Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will have the opportunity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is a horrible and debilitating disease that has, or will, touch almost everyone’s life. It is difficult to watch our parents and loved ones slowly deteriorate and succumb to the ravages and effects of Alzheimer’s,” said Joe Montisano, El Paso Zoo Director. “The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens are very excited to join forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to do our part to help combat this disease and those suffering from it. We look forward to hosting the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the El Paso Zoo.”

Credit: Alzheimer’s Association

What: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

When: November 11, 2023

Where: El Paso Zoo

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit their website.