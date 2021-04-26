Walk and run benefit planned for families in crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A walk and run virtual fundraiser aims to feed and support 80 children and families throughout the year.

Organizers with the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home are set to host the 19th annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis as a virtual event this year. Participants can compete in a 5k race or walk one mile.

Proceeds from the event are set to cover the cost of food and meals provided to families including services to assist in the impacts by the global pandemic.

“Last year, we created an emergency food assistance program, which provides additional support including meal deliveries, food boxes and grocery stipends,” Renée Tanner, CEO of the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. “Although we’re gradually seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with this pandemic, the need for these services continues.”