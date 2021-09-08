Waco man sentenced for possessing over nine gallons of liquid methamphetamine base

Border Patrol agents found over 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Friday, July 19, 2019, concealed in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Sarita, Texas. (CBP courtesy photo.)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Waco man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.

Joshua David Villalobos, 41, was seen draining liquid methamphetamine from a trailer parked in an alleyway behind Proctor Avenue in Waco on September 30 of last year, according to court documents,. Over nine gallons of liquid methamphetamine base was recovered from the trailer, which was enough to produce an estimated 80 pounds of methamphetamine powder.

According to U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and Waco Police Chief Sheryl D. Victorian, on May 18, 2021, Villalobos pleaded guilty to attempting to manufacture methamphetamine. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on October 6, 2020.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.