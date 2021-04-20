Voter turnout off to slow start in El Paso County May 1 elections

A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Elections Department data show turnout in the May 1 election is off to a slow start.

By the numbers, almost one percent of eligible voters cast a ballot on Monday when early voting started. Most votes came from returned mail ballots totaling 1,615.

In total, 316 people went to early voting locations throughout the county. There are 217,404 eligible voters who can cast a ballot in the races, according to the El Paso County Elections website.

At stake in the May 1 elections are school board seats, and municipal related issues throughout El Paso County.

There are races in the El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District for four seats in each. Local scholars say school board races are important because of the impact on the community in education provided and the taxes school districts levy from residents.

Early voting in the May 1 elections continues until April 27.

Visit the El Paso County Elections Department’s website to learn where to vote.