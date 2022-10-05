EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The November election is about 6 weeks away and there is still time to register to vote. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11 and the El Paso County Elections Department wants to inform applicants about a new step to follow for new and registered voters.

If you wish to participate in this election, you will need to present a Texas ID number or the last four digits of the social security number. If you do not remember what number you used for the application, it is recommended to bring both.

You can register at the El Paso County Courthouse as well as any library and DPS location

With voter fraud a major concern among voters this election season, elections information and resources coordinator Melissa Rosales wants to reassure people that their machines are reliable.

“There’s nothing to worry about our machines are certified by the state of Texas there’s also a new requirement under state law where we need to go ahead and have live web cameras at all times in our office so voters feel that their ballot is being secured and can actually watch the process at all times.”

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 and the last day for ballot by mail applications is Oct. 28. This is a general election with state and local races, there will also be school districts and the water district on the ballot.

For more voter information you can find the information on the EP County website.

