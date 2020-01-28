Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program launches for the 2020 tax season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program filed more than 10,000 tax returns free of charge in 2019.

VITA says they gave back more than $16 million to people in the community and saved families nearly $3 million in filing fees.

“VITA allows the people of El Paso to file their taxes free of charge. This program has been vital in our city because we have brought in millions of dollars back to the members of our community at no cost to families. Our certified volunteers continue to make an incredible impact in the community by providing the people of El Paso with excellent, quality assistance,” said Ruby Alvarez, GECU Community Development assistant vice president, and EPAH/HOAP executive director in a release.

VITA representatives say people can file their taxes with a bilingual, IRS-certified volunteer and sit face-to-face with the tax preparers at any of the 25 VITA sites across the El Paso area.

The following is a list of some of the VITA locations, please click here to view more locations:

Clint

Clint Early College Academy

13100 Alameda Ave. Clint, TX 79836

Feb. 5 – April 15 (Closed March 11 & 18)

Wednesdays: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown

Armijo Branch Library

620 E. Seventh Ave. El Paso, TX 79901

Feb. 1 – April 11

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East

Americas High School

12101 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX 79936

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 – 27

March 3 – 31 (Closed March 9-23)

April 2 – 15

Bel Air High School

731 N. Yarbrough Dr. El Paso, TX 79915

Feb. 3 – April 13 (Closed March 16)

Mondays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m

El Dorado High School

12401 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso TX 79938

Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 – 26

March 2 – 30 (Closed 9 – 23)

April 1 – 15

Horizon City

Eastlake High School

13000 Emerald Pass Ave. El Paso, TX 79928

Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 26

March 3 – 31 (Closed March 9 – 23)

April 1 -15

Lower Valley

Del Valle High School

950 Bordeaux Dr. El Paso, TX 79907

Feb. 3 to April 13 (Closed March 16 & 19)

Mondays & Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Northeast

Irvin High School

9465 Roanoke Dr. El Paso, TX 79924

Feb. 6 to April 9 (Closed March 19)

Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Central

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Medical Education Building, Room 1110

5001 El Paso Dr. El Paso, TX 79905

Feb. 5 to April 15 (Closed March 18)

Wednesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West

UTEP Library