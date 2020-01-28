Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program launches for the 2020 tax season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program filed more than 10,000 tax returns free of charge in 2019.
VITA says they gave back more than $16 million to people in the community and saved families nearly $3 million in filing fees.
“VITA allows the people of El Paso to file their taxes free of charge. This program has been vital in our city because we have brought in millions of dollars back to the members of our community at no cost to families. Our certified volunteers continue to make an incredible impact in the community by providing the people of El Paso with excellent, quality assistance,” said Ruby Alvarez, GECU Community Development assistant vice president, and EPAH/HOAP executive director in a release.
VITA representatives say people can file their taxes with a bilingual, IRS-certified volunteer and sit face-to-face with the tax preparers at any of the 25 VITA sites across the El Paso area.
The following is a list of some of the VITA locations, please click here to view more locations:
Clint
Clint Early College Academy
- 13100 Alameda Ave. Clint, TX 79836
- Feb. 5 – April 15 (Closed March 11 & 18)
- Wednesdays: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown
Armijo Branch Library
- 620 E. Seventh Ave. El Paso, TX 79901
- Feb. 1 – April 11
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East
Americas High School
- 12101 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX 79936
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 4 – 27
- March 3 – 31 (Closed March 9-23)
- April 2 – 15
Bel Air High School
- 731 N. Yarbrough Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
- Feb. 3 – April 13 (Closed March 16)
- Mondays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m
El Dorado High School
- 12401 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso TX 79938
- Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 3 – 26
- March 2 – 30 (Closed 9 – 23)
- April 1 – 15
Horizon City
Eastlake High School
- 13000 Emerald Pass Ave. El Paso, TX 79928
- Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 4 26
- March 3 – 31 (Closed March 9 – 23)
- April 1 -15
Lower Valley
Del Valle High School
- 950 Bordeaux Dr. El Paso, TX 79907
- Feb. 3 to April 13 (Closed March 16 & 19)
- Mondays & Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Northeast
Irvin High School
- 9465 Roanoke Dr. El Paso, TX 79924
- Feb. 6 to April 9 (Closed March 19)
- Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
South Central
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
- Medical Education Building, Room 1110
- 5001 El Paso Dr. El Paso, TX 79905
- Feb. 5 to April 15 (Closed March 18)
- Wednesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
West
UTEP Library
- 1900 Wiggins Road El Paso, TX 79968
- Feb. 1 TO 29 (Open to the public)
- Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 28 & April 11 (International students only): 11 a.m.–3 p.m.