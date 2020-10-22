Volunteer firefighters face new challenges during the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Prior to the pandemic, volunteer firefighters would meet every week at West Valley Fire Department for training.

However, due to COVID-19, the majority of their training is done virtually, making it difficult to keep new volunteers interested at a time when they are needed.

“Definitely training, now that it’s just in front of a computer, it’s kind of hard,” said Maleyna Moriel, a volunteer at West Valley Fire Department.

Moriel has been with the department as a volunteer firefighter training candidate for about three months.

“Right now with everything, we need as much help as we can,” said Moriel.

Moriel has stuck with the training despite it being virtual and now she is learning out in the field.

“Well there was one that was kind of a little bit scary with the whole COVID thing; we had a lady that had chest pains but we weren’t too sure what it was,” she said.

Assistant Fire Chief for West Valley Fire Boyd Smith told KTSM 9 News it has been hard to keep new volunteers interested with less hands-on training.

“The larger-scale exercises, the larger scale full-on fire exercises and things — we’ve had to cut down on that or cease completely because there’s no way to do it and maintain distancing and all that,” said Smith.

Being that West Valley Fire is a volunteer department, Smith said a lot of members have other jobs.

“Nurses or something like that where they work in another field — that’s related to this but different. And due to their employment there or due to their employers’ wishes they’re not spending as much time here as they were in the past,” he said.

However, Smith adds that despite the challenges, many new people have applied to volunteer because they want to help during this difficult time.

“You know it was the same thing after 9/11 happened; of course, that was a bad day for the fire services, but it did result in quite a few people wanting to become firefighters and it’s sort of the same situation here,” said Smith.

For those who choose to spend their time helping others, this is rewarding work.

“Being able to help people during their time of need, regardless if it’s COVID-related or some other emergency that they might have,” said Nick Brady, a volunteer Firefighter Training Candidate with West Valley Fire. “It’s definitely opened my eyes and (I’ve) become a little more grateful for our first responders.”

