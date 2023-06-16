EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Viva! El Paso opens its 45th Season on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm in the beautiful McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.

This year, under the direction of Jaime Carrasco, the show will highlight new dances, new sets, new lighting, and fan favorites such as the Deer Dance. Viva! El Paso also features a book by award-winning playwright Marty Martin and songs from El Paso rock icon Jim Ward and Cody Ritchey.

Viva! El Paso, along with partners EPIC Arts, El Paso Live, El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs, El Paso Community Foundation, El Paso Hotel Paso Del Norte, and Home Depot will present performances on Fridays and Saturdays from June 23 through August 5, 2023.

Ticket prices are lower this year! $20 for adults and $15 for groups, military, and children. Tickets can be purchased at the Plaza Theatre box office downtown (125 W Mills), or on the day of the show at the McKelligon Canyon box office.

For more information visit: vivaelpaso.org or call 915-276-5681.

Contact:

Cody Ritchey, Artistic Director, Viva! El Paso (EPIC Arts), 915-276-5681

Rudy Vasquez, Marketing Director, El Paso Community Foundation, 915-533-4020, rvasquez@epcf.org