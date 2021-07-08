Viva! El Paso opening night postponed due to weather concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Opening day for Viva! El Paso will have to wait until next week due to weather concerns, event officials say.

The annual event, which was unable to open last year due to COVID-19 concerns, will begin performances next Friday at 8 p.m. at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. Viva! El Paso is a live-performance with music and dancing illustrating the origins of El Paso.

Organizers say the delay is due to the intensity of flooding expected in the mountain area.

The production’s roots trace back to 1978 when the El Paso Del Norte performance was reborn as Viva! El Paso, with director Hector Serrano. Since, the production has entertained local and visiting audiences for nearly 40 years.

Tickets can be purchased at vivaelpaso.org, el pasolive.com or ticketmaster.com.

