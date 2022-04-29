EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Visit El Paso will showcase the best attractions El Paso has to offer with a series of events planned for National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), which runs May 1-7.

Organizers share that it’s an annual celebration meant to spotlight the economic impact that travel and tourism play in the U.S. This year’s theme is Future of Travel.

Last year in 2021 alone, El Paso’s tourists contributed $1.8 billion in visitor revenue, and 13,700 jobs were supported by tourism, according to Visit El Paso officials.

Visit El Paso is celebrating travel’s promising future with a week full of fun activities.

Activities include:

Sunday, May 1 – Day at the Park with the Chihuahuas at the Southwest University Park at 12:05 p.m. Stop by the tourism and attraction booths to learn about things to do in El Paso.

at the Southwest University Park at 12:05 p.m. Stop by the tourism and attraction booths to learn about things to do in El Paso. Monday, May 2 – Proclamation from the County of El Paso at the El Paso County Courthouse, 3 rd Floor, Room 303 at 9:30 a.m. A proclamation will be presented by the El Paso County Commissioners’ Court.

at the El Paso County Courthouse, 3 Floor, Room 303 at 9:30 a.m. A proclamation will be presented by the El Paso County Commissioners’ Court. Wednesday, May 4 – Picnic and Tour at the Magoffin Home State Historic Site at 1 p.m. Must RSVP for this event to Nora Ochoa at nochoa@destinationelpaso.com no later than May 1, 2022.

at 1 p.m. Must RSVP for this event to Nora Ochoa at nochoa@destinationelpaso.com no later than May 1, 2022. Wednesday, May 4 – Game Day with the Locomotive at the Southwest University Park at 7 p.m. Stop by the tourism and attraction booths to learn about things to do in El Paso.

at the Southwest University Park at 7 p.m. Stop by the tourism and attraction booths to learn about things to do in El Paso. Thursday, May 5 – El Paso Streetcar Tour in Downtown El Paso from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must RSVP for this event to Nora Ochoa at nochoa@destinationelpaso.com no later than May 2, 2022.

in Downtown El Paso from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must RSVP for this event to Nora Ochoa at nochoa@destinationelpaso.com no later than May 2, 2022. Friday, May 6 – Mural Tour by Jesus “El Cimi” Alvarado in Downtown El Paso at 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Must RSVP for this event to Nora Ochoa at nochoa@destinationelpaso.com no later than May 3, 2022.

in Downtown El Paso at 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Must RSVP for this event to Nora Ochoa at nochoa@destinationelpaso.com no later than May 3, 2022. Saturday, May 7 – Sun City Crit Cyclo de Mayo in Downtown El Paso. Races begin at 12:30 p.m. Pro Races begin at 7 p.m. Criterium racing is a unique form of cycling that stresses high speeds amidst a thriving urban atmosphere. There will be family-friendly activities, Lucha Libre matches, a Beer Garden, All-Star Relay Race & Kids Races open to the public and more.

This year takes on a special significance as our industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic. Despite the hardships of the last year, Visit El Paso is ready and eager to welcome back visitors, convention attendees and sports enthusiasts and help drive El Paso’s recovery efforts. This week is about the recognition and opportunity to remind our visitors and residents of the incredible resiliency and contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture. Brooke Underwood, Executive Director, Visit El Paso

Visit El Paso is responsible for destination marketing for the City of El Paso and includes Convention Development and Meeting Planning Services; El Paso Film & Creative Industries Commission; Tourism Development to include management of two Visitor Information Centers, as well as advertising and media relations.

El Paso Live is responsible for venue and event management for City of El Paso-owned venues: Judson F. Williams Convention Center, Abraham Chavez Theatre, Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Centre, and McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. Each operating division is represented as a brand with its own website and social media presence.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.